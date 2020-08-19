Belarus on the brink: What now?



The Minsk Tractor Factory, as soon as a Lukashenko fortress, has actually turned versus him





Standing outdoors the huge truck-making factory BelAZ, it seems like the time of the 1917 Russian Bolshevik transformation. People pass brochures to employees through the metal bars of the factory fence. Workers arrange “stachkomy” – strike committees – and “comrades” provide enthusiastic speeches inside factories calling on their associates to sign up with a “zabastovka” – a strike.

These strikes ended up being a significant increase to the opposition motion in Belarus as countless individuals went onto the streets to voice their demonstration versus what they view as rigged elections. But as employees stroll off the task to reveal their assistance for protesters, lots of now are asking what will be next for them and forBelarus

The opposition leaders are attempting to come up with some strategy. They have actually established a coordination council precisely for this factor – to discuss what to do next. However, at an interview late on Tuesday, they invested much of their time rejecting …