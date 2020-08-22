Belarus: Nato rejects claim that foreign troops are on border



President Alexander Lukashenko informed his authorities to prepare forces on the border with Poland





Claims by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that “foreign powers” are arranging an accumulation of troops on the nation’s border are unwarranted, states Nato.

Dressed in military tiredness, the president stated he had actually put his militaries on “high alert”.

Protests continued in the streets of Minsk on Saturday following a contested election 2 weeks back.

Demonstrators are requiring that Mr Lukashenko stand down.

The leader, who has actually ruled Belarus for 26 years, declared the Nato bloc was attempting to break up Belarus and set up a brand-new president inMinsk

He stated troops in Poland and Lithuania were preparing themselves, and that he was moving his militaries to the nation’s western border.

“They are rocking the situation inside our country, trying to topple the authorities,” Mr Lukashenko stated, including that he bought his security chiefs to “take the most difficult steps to safeguard the territorial stability of our …