Belarus: Lukashenko says there won’t be new elections ‘until you kill me’ as protesters rally against strongman

Lukashenko made the remarks while going to a Minsk factory Monday, where he was booed and a group of employees shouted “Leave!” in unison. It’s yet another indication that the strongman’s standard assistance base is falling apart after he declared triumph in challenged elections previously this month.

“You talk about dishonest elections and want to hold new elections,” Lukashenko informed the crowd. “My response to this — we held the elections and until you kill me, there won’t be any new elections.”

The embattled strongman, who has actually has actually been in power for 26 years, is dealing with restored waves of pressure from within and outside the nation, after fresh strikes, upset hecklers, global condemnation and a direct obstacle to his position left him holding on to power.

Independent observers have actually slammed the nation’s August 9 election for not being totally free or reasonable. And much of the global neighborhood has actually revealed uniformity with prevalent demonstrations, stacking pressure on Lukashenko to succumb to require another vote. At house, the leader lost the assistance of state broadcasters– who aired shots of empty studios after personnel went out in demonstration. Opposition prospect Svetlana Tikhanovskaya used Monday to act as the nation’s “national leader” to assist bring peace to Belarus a day after tens of thousands of people…

