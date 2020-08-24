Belarus’ Lukashenko carries assault rifle as protesters demand his resignation at mass rally

Thousands of individuals collect for a demonstration onIndependence Square The demonstrators are requiring to the streets in the Belarusian capital and other cities and continue to push for the resignation of President Lukashenko.

Tens of countless protesters marched in Belarus’ capital city of Minsk over the weekend, requiring the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko following his objected to re-election previously this month.

Demonstrators marched towards Lukashenko’s home at the Independence Square on Sunday, displaying red and white flags to represent their opposition to the president and shouting for the veteran ruler to step down and for brand-new elections to be held.

One Reuters witness approximated that as numerous as 200,000 individuals might be seen rallying in main Minsk for the 2nd successive week. State tv recommended the presentation included 20,000 individuals.

Lukashenko, who has actually been in power given that 1994, claimed a landslide success in the August 9 governmental election after main outcomes offered him his 6th term in workplace with 80% of the vote.

Opposition protesters have actually given that required to the streets to voice their anger over claims vote-rigging and reports of authorities violence.

Lukashenko has actually rejected claims of electoral scams and maintained that he won the election relatively. The 65-year-old has actually likewise eliminated holding another vote and pledged to squash the discontent.

The president was displayed in state media …