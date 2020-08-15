Belarus leader calls Putin to reaffirm mutual cooperation, later rejects foreign mediation offers

Lukashenko, who has actually been in power for 26 years, is dealing with installing calls by protesters to step down following an extremely objected to governmental election.

Belarusian authorities state Lukashenko won 80.1% of the vote, in a survey lots of think about to be rigged.

Protests flared throughout Belarus today, in some cases appearing into violence, with some demonstrators declaring they were beaten and embarrassed by security services while in custody.

Lukashenko pledged not to “give up the country to anyone” and turned down foreign mediation to support the circumstance in his nation, while speaking to the Center for Strategic Management at the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, state news firm Belta reported onSaturday

“We have a normal government created according to the constitution,” Lukashenko stated. “We do not require any foreign federal governments, any intermediaries. “It seems to me that without offending the leadership of these republics, I want to say: put things in order at your place,” he included. Growing anger Allegations of abuse appear to have actually sustained public anger towards the federal government. Officials in Belarus state 6,700 individuals have actually been jailed and a minimum of a single person has actually been eliminated in the violent consequences of the election, which independent observers have actually slammed as neither complimentary nor reasonable. Tens of thousands marched …

