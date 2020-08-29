Belarus: Journalists covering protests stripped of accreditation



Protesters have actually required Mr Lukashenko to resign





Authorities in Belarus have actually withdrawn the accreditation of a number of journalists who have actually been reporting on post-election protests there for foreign media outlets.

Two journalists with the BBC’s Russian service are amongst those impacted.

It begins the eve of massive protests anticipated on Sunday.

In a declaration, the BBC stated it condemned”in the strongest possible terms this stifling of independent journalism”

It has actually required the Belarusian federal government to reverse its choice.

“We believe it is vital for the people of Belarus to have access to impartial, independent information about events in their country. BBC Russian, which reaches more than five million people a week, has been a major source of news for people in Belarus and Russia during the post-election unrest,” it stated.

Government representative Anatoly Glaz informed AFP news firm the action was taken following a suggestion from the nation’s counter-terrorism system.

