‘Belarus Has Woken Up’: Tsikhanouskaya calls for formal dialogue with authorities – Armenian News

Belarusian governmental opposition Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called for a formal dialogue with authorities in Minsk to deal with the political crisis over the contested August 9 governmental election outcomes, RFE/RL reported.

Speaking to the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee on August 25 by video link from Lithuania, where she ran away after the election in the middle of reports that she and her household were threatened, Tsikhanouskaya required “respect of our political rights,” the devoid of “all political prisoners” in Belarus, and an end to “violence and intimidation” by Belarusian authorities.

“Belarus has woken up. We are not the opposition anymore. We are the majority now,” Tsikhanouskaya stated, stating that more than 200,000 individuals required to the streets of Minsk on August 23 for the biggest demonstration there yet.

Tsikhanouskaya likewise contacted “all of the countries of the world” to support the mission of the Belarusian individuals to accomplish a “free and fair” election outcome, while likewise appreciating “Belarusian sovereignty” and “territorial integrity.”

“The will of the people will not be broken,” she stated. “I declare our intention to achieve free and fair elections through dialogue.”

Tsikhanouskaya likewise declined claims by the Belarusian authorities that protesters had actually been violent throughout more than 2 weeks of …