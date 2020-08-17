Belarus: Footballer Ilya Shkurin refuses to represent national team while Lukashenko is President

The 21-year-old forward made the statement on Instagram, accompanied by an image of a protester using Belarus’ white and warning that has actually been utilized by anti-government protesters.

Thousands of individuals have actually been apprehended throughout demonstrations versus the federal government over the recently after opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya left the nation to Lithuania.

Lukashenko , who has actually ruled Belarus for 26 years, on the other hand offered a speech to federal government advocates in Minsk on Sunday while demonstrations were continuous. Shkurin moved to CSKA Moscow after top-scoring in the Belorussian league last season with 19 objectives. He had actually been picked for Belarus’ UEFA Nations League matches versus Albania and Kazakhstan in September. “I again find out about getting into the extended list of the national team through social networks therefore will post my answer here too,” Shkurin composed onInstagram “Long live Belarus.” The Belarus Football Federation (BFF) did not right away react to CNN’s ask for remark relating to Shkurin’s choice. “Sports and football in particular have always been and should remain a peaceful arena, neutral in political, religious, ethnic, racial and any other issues,” stated a declaration launched by the BFF on Monday, which did not recommendation Shkurin. “We are persuaded and positive that, while …

