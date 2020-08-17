Belarus Factory Workers Walk Out, Join Protests For President To Quit : NPR

toggle caption Misha Friedman/Getty Images Misha Friedman/Getty Images

The president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, vowed Monday to cling tightly to power as many factory workers walked off their jobs and joined with hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters demanding his immediate resignation.

Lukashenko, who had flown by helicopter to a factory in Minsk in hopes of rallying support, was instead met with chants of “Leave!”

Speaking to workers, he vowed to “never cave in to pressure.”

“The government will never collapse,” he said, adding that he had no intention of stepping down. “There will be no new election until you kill me.”

Lukashenko, visibly angry, told the assembled workers, “Thank you, I have said everything. You can shout ‘Leave,’ ” before walking away from the microphone, according to The Moscow Times.

Even so, the embattled leader,…