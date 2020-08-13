Belarus election: Women form ‘solidarity chains’ to condemn crackdown



Many women have actually been using white as they object versus the challenged election outcome and cops violence.





Women have actually formed human chains in Belarus to condemn a crackdown on demonstrations over the challenged election.

Many worn white and brought flowers as they required an end to cops cruelty.

Unrest emerged throughout the nation after veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko was stated winner of Sunday’s governmental election, stimulating accusations of vote rigging.

Thousands of individuals have actually been jailed and a minimum of 2 have actually passed away.

In the current main figures, the interior ministry stated cops had actually apprehended 700 individuals throughout demonstrations on Wednesday, bringing the overall number to 6,700

Some detainees were launched onThursday Tearful loved ones have actually been collecting outside a prison north of the capital Minsk, hoping to be reunited with their liked ones or for details on their location.

As a 5th day of demonstrations got under method, numerous women formed “solidarity chains” inMinsk Participants …