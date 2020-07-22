Belarus election: Snatched from the streets in Europe’s ‘last dictatorship’

Activists and journalists are being rounded up and jailed in Belarus ahead of next month’s elections.

People say it’s the most brutal crackdown the country has ever known.

President Alexander Lukashenko has been in power for more than a quarter of a century, but opposition to the authoritarian leader is growing.

Our Europe correspondent Jean Mackenzie has been given rare access to the country often described as Europe’s “last dictatorship”.

Produced by Sara Monetta, filmed and edited by Andy Smythe.