Belarus election: Second night of clashes over disputed poll

Police in Belarus’s capital Minsk have actually fired rubber bullets for a second night to quash demonstrations following Sunday’s disputed governmental elections.
Officials state one demonstrator passed away when an explosive gadget went off in his hands – the very first validated casualty because the clashes started.
Autocratic President Alexander Lukashenko won 80% of the vote.
His primary competitor Svetlana Tikhanovskaya contradicted the outcomes, stating she was the genuine winner.
An absence of analysis – no observers existed – has actually caused accusations of prevalent vote-rigging in the poll.
The election was held in the middle of growing disappointment at Mr Lukashenko’s management, with opposition rallies drawing in big crowds. The preceding days saw a crackdown on activists and reporters.
Mr Lukashenko, in power because 1994, has actually explained opposition …