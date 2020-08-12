Belarus election: Second Belarus protester dies as UN sounds alarm



Belarusian authorities have actually been implicated of utilizing violence versus protesters.





A protester has actually passed away in Belarus in authorities custody, the second death considering that clashes with authorities appeared on Sunday over a disputed governmental election.

Officials state the cause of death of the 25- year-old male in Gomel is uncertain. His mom states he had heart issues and was kept for hours in a paddy wagon.

In Brest, authorities stated they utilized live bullets when they came under attack.

The UN has actually condemned making use of violence by authorities, as demonstrations continued for a 4th night.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, stated policeman were reported to have actually utilized extreme force, shooting rubber bullets and water cannons, and likewise tossing stun grenades.

“Reports recommend that more [than] roughly 6,000 individuals have actually been apprehended in the last 3 days, consisting of onlookers, as well as minors, recommending a pattern of huge arrests in clear offense of global human rights requirements,” Ms Bachelet said…