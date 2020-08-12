Belarus election: Protests over disputed Lukashenko result

“I believe my own eyes, the majority was for us,” Tikhanovskaya stated in a press conference on Monday, according to numerous regional media reports. “We do not recognize the election results. We have seen real protocols. We urge those who believe that their voice was stolen not to remain silent.”

The 37- year-old stated that she was all set to satisfy Lukashenko to talk about bringing “peaceful change of power.” She later on “left to an unknown location” according to her project.

Riots appeared after main exit surveys were launched late Sunday, revealing a triumph for Lukashenko, and resumed the following day.

Around 3,000 individuals were apprehended and lots hurt throughout clashes with cops, the interior ministry stated in a declaration seen by state-run news company Belta. On Monday, Lukashenko stated he would not “allow the country to be torn apart,” declaring that the protests were started by “foreign puppeteers,” Belta reported. “So Lukashenko — who is at the top of the vertical of power, the head of the state, voluntarily, with 80% of the votes — must transfer power to them? This is all coming from abroad,” he stated. He included that police would not pull back prior to protesters. “Riot officers were injured, there are damaged limbs. These men were intentionally struck and they have actually pressed back. Why sob and …

