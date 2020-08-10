Belarus election: Protests as preliminary results give President Lukashenko an overwhelming victory

In the capital, Minsk, live feeds from Radio Free Europe revealed riot cops utilizing tear gas and stun grenades to distribute protesters.

After surveys closed Sunday, the head of Belarus’ main election commission Lydia Yermoshina stated on the Belarus -1 TELEVISION channel that Lukashenko was ahead in 5 areas with about 82% of the vote. Official exit surveys released by state-run news firm Belta put Lukashenko at about 80% of the vote– with his primary competitor, opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya , at about 7%.

Tikhanovskaya, 37, stated in a press conference late Sunday that she did not concur with theresults Her project kept that she had actually won in lots of ballot stations in Minsk at that phase.

Monitoring company Golos stated it counted more than a million tallies and, according to its estimations, Tikhanovskaya won 80% of the vote.

Final results are because of be revealedMonday . Tikhanovskaya, a previous English tutor, ended up being an unanticipated competitor and the face of the opposition after taking over from her hubby, Sergey Tikhanovskiy, a popular YouTube blog writer and previous prospect who has actually been imprisoned considering that May. Her project rallies saw considerable turnouts even in little Belarusian towns not understood for their demonstration activity. About 63,000 individuals participated in the biggest occasion in Minsk in July– making it the most significant presentation in the previous years. Tikhanovskaya signed up with forces with 2 females who ran other opposition projects after their prospects were likewise either disallowed …

