Belarus election: Police beat protesters as EU condemns vote

Protesters established barriers in the Belarus capital Minsk and clashes were reported in numerous cities on Tuesday night, after primary opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya got away.

A BBC group in Minsk was assaulted by police, who were implicated by protesters of cruelty.

Protests emerged hours after Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko was granted success in Sunday’s governmental vote.

The EU stated the election was “neither free nor fair”.

EU ‘thinks about sanctions’

Sweden’s foreign minister stated EU foreign ministers would fulfill on Friday to talk about enforcing sanctions on Belarus.

Mr Lukashenko won 80% of Sunday’s vote, according to election authorities, however there were prevalent accusations of vote rigging and EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell stated Belarusians had actually revealed “the desire for democratic change” in the election project.