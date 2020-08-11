Belarus election: Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya ‘safe’ in Lithuania



Ms Tikhanovskaya states she won the election.





Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has actually left Belarus and is “safe” in Lithuania, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius states.

Ms Tikhanovskaya’s departure came as demonstrations went on for a 2nd day over Sunday’s challenged governmental survey.

Her project group stated she was preventing the demonstrations due to the fact that of “possible provocations”.

Election results offered President Alexander Lukashenko 80%, however Ms Tikhanovskaya contradicts them.

An absence of analysis, without any observers present, has actually caused accusations of extensive vote-rigging in the survey. The United States and EU have actually condemned the vote.

Mr Lukashenko, in power given that 1994, has actually explained opposition fans as “sheep” managed from abroad.

Police in Belarus’s capital Minsk fired rubber bullets for a 2nd night to quash demonstrations, and authorities state one demonstrator passed away when an explosive gadget …