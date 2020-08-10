Belarus election: Opposition disputes Lukashenko landslide win

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Media caption People have actually been apprehended in cities throughout Belarus, according to media reports

The primary opposition to Belarus’s Alexander Lukashenko has actually contradicted the autocratic president won 80% of the vote in Sunday’s election.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s project stated outcomes released on Monday early morning “completely contradict common sense”.

This follows countless arrests after protesters and riot cops clashed in the capital Minsk and other cities.

An absence of analysis – no observers existed – has actually resulted in extensive worries of vote-rigging in the survey.

The election was held amidst growing disappointment at Mr Lukashenko’s management, with opposition rallies drawing in big crowds. The preceding days saw a crackdown on activists and journalists.

The president has actually explained opposition advocates as “sheep” managed from abroad, and swore not to enable the nation to be torn apart.

Mr Lukashenko won 80.23% of the vote, according to an initial count, with Ms Tikhanovskaya getting 9.9%.

Ms Tikhanovskaya went into the election in location of her jailed other half and went on to lead big opposition rallies.

Mr Lukashenko, 65, has actually been in power given that 1994.

What did Ms Tikhanovskaya state?

The opposition prospect stated she considered herself the winner and the …