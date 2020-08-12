Belarus election: How Nexta channel bypassed news blackout



Nexta Live has seen its subscriber numbers surge to over 1.5 million this week





For days Belarusians have had little information of the unrest filling their streets, with state-run TV making little attempt to report it and other websites and social media offline.

But one source of information that has attracted increasing numbers in this country of 9.5 million people is a channel on the popular Telegram messaging app called Nexta. Pronounced NEKH-ta, it has managed to bypass many of the restrictions.

By Wednesday, opposition websites were online again, but for three nights there has been silence.

How Nexta got to its audience

“We are sitting in a bunker,” is how one Belarusian described the situation.

Meanwhile, hundreds of messages are being posted for Nexta’s 1.5 million subscribers. A riot police vehicle is seen driving into a crowd, police are filmed beating a protester on the ground, petrol bombs are thrown – this news is visible and uncensored.

The Telegram messenger has only been available…