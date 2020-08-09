Belarus election: Clashes after poll predicts Lukashenko re-election

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Several thousand protesters collected near a main monolith in the Belarusian capital, Minsk

Protesters and riot cops have actually clashed in Belarus’ capital Minsk and other cities, after a state TELEVISION exit poll stated veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected in Sunday’s election.

In Minsk, the cops utilized stun grenades to distribute crowds in the city centre. There have actually been reports of injuries.

The state TELEVISION exit poll revealed that Mr Lukashenko won almost 80% of the vote.

Main opposition prospect Svetlana Tikhanovskaya stated she did not rely on the figures which provided her 7%.

“I believe my eyes, and I see that the majority is with us,” she stated at a press conference on Sunday night.

The opposition had actually stated it anticipated the vote to be rigged, stating it would keep an alternative count of the votes.

Mrs Tikhanovskaya, 37, went into the election in location of her jailed hubby and went on to lead big opposition rallies.

Mr Lukashenko, in power considering that 1994, has actually sworn that the circumstance in the nation will stay “under control”.

