Belarus detains opposition figures after Minsk mass rally



President Lukashenko has actually put security forces into the capital, Minsk





Police in Belarus have actually apprehended 2 senior opposition figures a day after more than 100,000 individuals rallied versus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky were gotten outside the Minsk Tractor Factory, where personnel are associated with an anti-Lukashenko strike.

The set are on a co-ordination council established by banished opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

She remains in Lithuania, which is now in a diplomatic row with Belarus.

Lithuania’s foreign ministry states it summoned the Belarus ambassador on Monday to object over an infraction of its airspace. It declares that a Belarusian military Mi -24 helicopter crossed the verge on Sunday night in order to break 8 balloons.

An image published on Twitter reveals a huge red-and-white balloon – the colours of the flags paraded at opposition presentations.

According to the Belarusian defence ministry, the balloons were “anti-state symbols” and “thanks to the teams …