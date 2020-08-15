Belarus: Baltic states call for new ‘transparent’ election amid protests



Thousand collected in the capital, Minsk, on Saturday as protests over the vote continued





The leaders of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have actually contacted Belarus to hold “free and fair” elections following its disputed governmental vote.

In a joint declaration, the 3 prime ministers called for a new election to be accepted the participation of worldwide observers.

Mass protests appeared after President Alexander Lukashenko declared a landslide success in the 9 August vote.

The result has actually been condemned with extensive claims of vote-rigging.

On Friday, European Union foreign ministers held an emergency situation conference and consented to prepare new sanctions on Belarusian authorities accountable”for violence and falsification” The United States has actually likewise condemned the election as “not free and fair”.

The Central Election Commission states Mr Lukashenko won 80.1% of the vote and the primary opposition prospect Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 10.12%.

But Ms Tikhanovskaya firmly insists that where votes were appropriately counted, she won assistance …