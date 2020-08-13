Belarus authorities arrest 6,000 protesters following disputed presidential election

Thousands of Belarusians have actually been requiring to the streets because Sunday, when exit surveys revealed Lukashenko, who has actually ruled Belarus for 26 years, gotten 80% of the vote.

Opposition groups declare the election was spoiled by extensive tally stuffing and scams in order to keep Lukashenko in power, while the independent tracking group “Honest People” stated that according to its information, opposition prospect Svetlana Tikhanovskay had actually won in a minimum of 80 ballot stations throughoutBelarus Many are now requiring a recount.

Authorities in the previous Soviet republic reacted by apprehending countless individuals in the first night of discontent, occasionally closing down web gain access to and utilizing what the European Union called a “disproportionate” usage of force.

At least 50 reporters have actually likewise been apprehended or hurt throughout street demonstrations, Belarus’ Press Association stated in a declaration Wednesday.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet condemned the violence in a declaration Wednesday, arguing “the use of force during protests should always be exceptional and a measure of last resort, clearly differentiating between any violent individuals and peaceful protesters, against whom force should not be used.” The European Union and the United States are both thinking about enacting sanctions on …

Read The Full Article