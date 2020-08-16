Belarus ambassador declares solidarity with protesters By Reuters

“I stand in solidarity with those who came out on the streets of Belarusian cities with peaceful marches so that their voice could be heard. The Belarusians have achieved this right through suffering,” Igor Leshchenya, the envoy, stated in the video.

MINSK (Reuters) – The Belarus ambassador to Slovakia stated solidarity with protesters in Belarus, in an undated video published by Nasha Niva media on Saturday, following a challenged election in his homeland.

Disclaimer:

want to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex costs are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore costs might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, suggesting costs are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the info consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals included within this site. Please be totally notified concerning the threats and expenses …