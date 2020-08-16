Belarus ambassador declares solidarity with protesters By Reuters

MINSK (Reuters) – The Belarus ambassador to Slovakia stated solidarity with protesters in Belarus, in an undated video published by Nasha Niva media on Saturday, following a challenged election in his homeland.
“I stand in solidarity with those who came out on the streets of Belarusian cities with peaceful marches so that their voice could be heard. The Belarusians have achieved this right through suffering,” Igor Leshchenya, the envoy, stated in the video.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the info consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals included within this site. Please be totally notified concerning the threats and expenses …