Bel Regalo Weighted Blanket for Kids-Heavy Blanket for Children, Cotton Grey Blanket with Removable Super Soft Plush Minky Cover (Mauve 7lb 41″ W x 60″ L)

DESIGN FEATURES OF WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Bel Regalo weighted blankets are made with odourless, non-toxic glass beads, double stitched in 4in grids to prevent leakage and ensure even weight distribution.

✔️ Our glass beads are quiet to allow for an uninterrupted night’s sleep.

✔️ Our blanket is manufactured with seven layers of material to provide extra comfort.

✔️ Our weighted blankets have a 100% cotton outer lining which allows you to be warmer in winter and cooler in summer.

✔️ The blanket can be spot cleaned and is dry clean only due to the weight of the blanket.

✔️ We supply a minky dot duvet cover that is fully machine washable, has 8 ties and an invisible zipper. The ties ensures the duvet cover is firmly secured to the blanket.

WEIGHT AND SIZE DISTRIBUTION

Bel Regalo weighted blanket is designed to be 10% of your body weight to maximize the feeling of being held and hugged.

✔️ Our blankets are available to suit the age and weight of the child.

✔️ The 5lb blanket (36″x48″) is suitable for children weighing 39-50lb.

✔️ The 7lb blanket (41″x60″) is suitable for children weighing 66-88lb.

✔️ The 10Ib blanket (41″x60″) is suitable for children weighing 88-110lb.

BLANKET TIES

Bel Regalo weighted blanket has eight ties to prevent the interior blanket from bunching inside the duvet cover and losing shape.

DUVET COVERS

Bel Regalo duvet covers are made from soft minky dot material secured by an invisible durable zipper and is fully removable and machine washable. The covers come in soft muted tones with minky dots one side and a soft minky fabric underneath.

