Beirut: Why has there been crisis after crisis in Lebanon?

With Covid-19 infections growing, health centers were currently having a hard time to cope.

Now, they are confronted with dealing with countless hurt individuals from Tuesday’s surge which shook Beirut.

The nation is likewise going through the worst financial crisis because the civil war, and stress were currently high with street presentations versus the federal government.

The BBC’s Diplomatic Correspondent Caroline Hawley describes why Lebanon has had years of discontent.

Video by: Ameer Ahmed, Olivia Lace-Evans and Terry Saunders