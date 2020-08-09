Beirut residents mourn destruction amid transformed cityscape By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters Aftermath of Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port location



By Laila Bassam

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Curtains flutter through damaged windows, stacks of particles obstruct the streets and top-floor apartment or condos with their roofing systems blown off are exposed to the sky.

As the residents of Beirut attempt to get their lives after a surge that shook the nation to its core, they are doing so with their environments entirely transformed.

They have tales of fear, loss – and fortunate gets away.

Elsa Saade was at operate in a drug store in the well-known night life district of Mar Mikhael at the minute of the blast, which was triggered by dynamites kept at the port a couple of hundred metres away.

“At initially we heard a deep noise then a holler, as if it were a tsunami for a couple of seconds … It resembled an earthquake that would damage the entire universe. Truly completion of the world.

“There were 2 individuals inside (the drug store) at the time and the ceiling collapsed, the medication and the counter tops fell on top people however we weren’t injured, thankGod It resembled magnificent security.”

Tuesday’s blast, the most significant ever to strike Beirut, hurt more than 6,000 individuals and left an approximated 300,000 Lebanese successfully homeless as shockwaves ripped miles inland.

Joseph …