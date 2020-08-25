Beirut residents fear they may lose their homes to gentrification after blast

Mrs Beaini has actually been a local of among Beirut’s most historical areas for more than 60 years, however she can’t pay for the structural repair work required to make her house safe once again.

Since Lebanon’s civil war, she’s enjoyed the location around her ended up being gentrified, and her neighborhood pressed out.

With no state assistance, she fears the blast that damaged much of Beirut will wind up being utilized as a reason to lastly eliminate long-lasting residents like her.

Video shot and produced by Charlotte Pamment.