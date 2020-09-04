Beirut rescuers detect signs of life in rubble 30 days after explosion

Search teams swarmed to the Mar Mikhael area , a neighborhood near the epicenter of last month’s blast, on Thursday after rescue teams detected movement deep within debris, according to Lebanon state-run NNA news.

(*30*) from the scene showed rescuers working under floodlights to remove portions of a wall with a crane as a crowd stood by, waiting for updates.

The search was sparked by a rescue dog that passed the destroyed building with a Chilean rescue team on Thursday and indicated signs of life, said Eddy Bita, a local non-governmental organization worker.

Thermal imaging later showed two bodies — one small body curled up next to a larger body. A listening device also registered a respiratory cycle of 18 per minute, Bitar said.

“There’s a small chance that the person is still alive,” Bitar said. Rescue teams are digging tunnels through thick concrete debris to reach the site of the potential survivor. Francisco Lermanda, a worker with Chilean search and rescue NGO Topos Chile, was cautious about the prospect of finding someone alive after so many days beneath the rubble. But he didn’t rule it out. One person survived 28 days under rubble in Haiti, he added. Thursday’s search was temporarily suspended over concerns that a wall could collapse and endanger the lives of the rescue team, Beirut…

