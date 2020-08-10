Beirut police fire tear gas as protesters regroup: Live updates | Lebanon News

International leaders signed up with a virtual donor conference led by France and the UN in the after-effects of the disastrous surge, vowing almost $300 m in humanitarian help that will be “directly delivered to the Lebanese population”.

United States President Donald Trump has actually revealed that the United States will offer “substantial” help to Lebanon, however did not define just how much.

Lebanon’s Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad revealed her resignation. Shortly after, Environment Minister Damianos Kattar likewise resigned from his post.

Here are the most recent updates:

Monday, August 10

04: 20 GMT – Nine Lebanese MPs, 2 ministers resign from federal government

Nine members of parliament and 2 ministers have actually up until now resigned from their position in Lebanon, according to an Al Jazeera tally.

Manal Abdel Samad, the details minister, and Damianos Kattar, the environment minister, resigned their posts on Sunday as the federal government comes under heavy pressure following the surge on Tuesday.

So far, 9 MPs & & 2 ministers resigned given that #Beirut blasts, #Lebanon MPs:

Marwan Hamadeh

Paula Yaacoubian

Nadim Gemayel

Samy Gemayel

Elias Hankash

Neemat Ephrem

Michel Moawad

Dima Jamali

Henry Helou Ministers:

Manal Abdel Samad, details

Damianos Kattar, Environment — Saad (@Saad Abedine)August 9, 2020

04: 04 GMT – Explosion produced 43- metre deep crater

The substantial surges that eliminated 158 individuals in Lebanon’s …