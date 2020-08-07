Beirut: How judges responded to warnings about ammonium nitrate stored at the Beirut port

After the surge, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab stated it was “unacceptable” that a delivery of an approximated 2,750 lots of ammonium nitrate was stored in a storage facility for 6 years. However, files gotten by CNN reveal that members of the Lebanese federal government and judiciary were apprised of large amounts of the hazardous product being stored there– and might have stopped working to protect it.

In 2013, a Russian- owned vessel, MV Rhosus, was apprehended in Beirut with a freight of 2,750 metric lots of ammonium nitrate, which is utilized in commercial farming and mining. The freight was stated to be predestined for Mozambique, however the ship dropped in Beirut due to monetary problems.

Baroudi & & Associates, who represented the Russian vessel’s team, released a declaration on Wednesday stating they corresponded in July 2014 to authorities at Beirut Port and the Ministry of Transportation “warning of the dangers of the materials carried on the ship.”

They state that they likewise got a letter …