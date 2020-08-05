Beirut explosion: What is ammonium nitrate and how dangerous is it?

Most Popular
Trump trashes Obama’s Lewis eulogy that pressed for voting rights
The President -- who did not attend the civil rights' icon's funeral and in a recent interview bellyached about Lewis skipping his inauguration --...
‘Big Brother’ returns amid coronavirus pandemic
The housemates identities are still under wraps -- even host Julie Chen Moonves said she doesn't know who the 16 people are who will...
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 come with more features, LTE variants in both sizes
The stream of Samsung statement continues - after the 2 Galaxy Note20 phones and 2 Galaxy Tab S7 tablets, there is likewise a...
‘You’re Welcome To Say Something Negative About Antifa Right Now’
On Tuesday, GOP Senator Ted Cruz questioned if Democratic HawaiiSen Mazie Hirono had anything negative to say about the far-left terrorist group antifa...
Deepfakes ranked most serious AI crime threat by experts
A research study led by UCL asked 31 experts to rank the greatest AI crime hazards AI- controlled videos, or deepfakes,...
Man proposes to girlfriend with candles, burns down their apartment – Panorama
A man in England made his intense love for his girlfriend authorities by proposing with lots of candles, in a sincere display screen...
How the lines could look following Muzzin’s injury
While the Leafs did enjoy a bounce-back win on Tuesday evening, it came at the expense of Jake Muzzin who left the game early. Late...
Chemical blamed for Beirut explosion under scrutiny
As Lebanese authorities blame a stock of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate for the blast that ravaged swaths of Beirut, professionals have actually...