Beirut explosion: What do we know?

Rescue employees in Lebanon have actually been digging through the debris searching for survivors of a destructive surge in Beirut on Tuesday that eliminated a minimum of 100 individuals and hurt more than 4,00 0 others.

Here is what we understand up until now.

What taken place?

There was apparently a preliminary surge in the port location around about 18: 00 (15: 00 GMT) on Tuesday, followed by a fire and little blasts that some witnesses stated seemed like fireworks going off.

Videos published on social networks revealed white smoke rippling from a storage facility beside the port’s grain silos quickly prior to a gigantic surge sent out a fireball into the air and produced a supersonic, mushroom cloud-shaped shockwave that radiated throughout the city.

"Now I'm shaking, all the way from up to down" – Eyewitnesses explain the power of the surge

The 2nd blast levelled structures near the port and triggered comprehensive damage over much of the remainder of the capital, which is house to 2 million individuals. Hospitals were rapidly overwhelmed.

“What we are witnessing is a huge catastrophe,” stated the head of the Lebanese Red Cross, …