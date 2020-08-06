Beirut explosion: ‘We still think it’s like a dream’



Charbel Matar’s brother and friend were injured by the blast





Residents of Beirut have been left in shock after two devastating blasts killed at least 137 people and injured about 5,000 others on Tuesday. Dozens are still missing.

Lebanese authorities said the explosions were caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.

Charbel Matar told the BBC that his family home was devastated during the disaster, and his brother and friend were treated for injuries.

The explosions happened as Mr Matar was getting ready for work at the American University, where he is chief fellow of haematology-oncology at Beirut Medical Centre. After the shockwave caused the building to collapse, Mr Matar fled outside with others in the centre.

“I looked to the sky and I saw this mushroom effect, this big explosion and it looked like it was coming from downtown.

How ship’s deadly cargo ended up at Beirut port

“The first thing that came on my mind was my family, my friends, my brother, my fiancé. I…