Beirut explosion: ‘We don’t have dreams any more’

Israa Seblani was positioning for her wedding event photos when the big surge shook Beirut

Beirut is a location I feel classic about even when I’m in it.

It’s repaired in our cumulative memories as a location of glamour and threat. I’ve lived here 5 years, and in some cases it’s difficult to separate these visions of previous and present.

One image, repaired in my head from youth, is from the civil war. It reveals a bride-to-be, Areej Estephan and her groom, crossing the green line, the no-man’s land separating the factions in the war which ranged from 1975 to 1990.

In the photo by Georges Semerjian, Areej is using a white leased bridal gown, her partner Abed Joumaa, a white tux. All around them is damage. It’s a breeze of the surreal; charm and dysfunction, caught in a single frame.

Thirty 7 years later on another bride-to-be, Dr Israa Seblani stood not far from where Areej as soon as presented, in her own bridal gown. She is shot with a spectacular smile and fantastic hijab and long white train.

As the cameraman Mahmoud Nakid pans down, a couple of kilometres away a huge detonation happens, the fatal surge from Beirut’s port, Dr Seblani’s gown ripples with the shock wave as the dust and particles falls and she runs for …