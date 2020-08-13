Beirut explosion: Russell Crowe donates to Le Chef restaurant



Le Chef has actually remained in Beirut for years.





Actor Russell Crowe has actually contributed to a charity event to assistance restore a renowned restaurant harmed in Beirut’s disastrous surge.

Le Chef was left “in shambles” by the blast, according to its GoFundMe page.

On Thursday, an organiser stated they had actually gotten “a very generous donation” from somebody called Russell Crowe.

The Oscar- winning star verified he made the contribution in memory of late chef Anthony Bourdain, who included Le Chef in among his documentaries.

“I thought that he would have probably done so if he was still around,” Crowe stated in a message published onTwitter

.

“I wish you and LeChef the best and hope things can be put back together soon.”

Le Chef lies in Gemmayze, the domestic district closest to the website of the surge in the port of Beirut on 4 August, which eliminated more than 200 individuals and hurt thousands …