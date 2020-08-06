Beirut explosion: Macron calls for ‘deep change’ in Lebanon after blast

Media playback is unsupported on your device ‘We are doing what we can’: How Beirut is trying to pull together to help in the clean up after the blast

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has called for “profound change” from Lebanon’s leadership following Tuesday’s huge explosion in Beirut.

Visiting the devastated city, he called for an international investigation.

Many Lebanese say government corruption, neglect and mismanagement led to the explosion.

It killed at least 137 people and injured about 5,000 others, while dozens are still missing. A two-week state of emergency has begun.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun says it was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.

The state news agency says 16 people have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Judge Fadi Akiki, a government representative at the military court, said more than 18 port and customs officials and individuals responsible for or involved in maintenance work at the warehouse had been questioned.

A number of people are still missing but media reports say one man, 42-year-old father-of-two Amin Zahid, was rescued from the sea about 30 hours after the explosion. He was near the port and is…