Beirut explosion: Large blast near port rocks Lebanon’s capital

The blast near Beirut’s port sent up a huge mushroom cloud-shaped shockwave, flipping cars and damaging distant buildings. It was felt as far as Cyprus, hundreds of miles away, and registered as a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in the Lebanese capital.

At least 73 people were killed in the blast, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said, according to national broadcaster TeleLiban. He told reporters earlier that at least 2,750 people have been wounded.

There were conflicting reports on what caused the explosion, which was initially blamed on a major fire at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port, according to Lebanese state news agency NNA. The director of the general security directorate later said the blast was caused by “high explosive materials confiscated years ago,” but did not provide further details.

An investigation into the explosion was announced by Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab. The probe will include “revelations that will be announced about this dangerous warehouse which has been present since 2014,” he said, without providing any additional details.

The lethal blast “will not pass without accountability,” he said in a televised statement, adding that “those responsible will pay for what happened.” A red cloud hung over the city in the wake of the explosion, which took place just after 6 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET), as firefighting teams rushed to the scene to try to put out the initial fire. Footage from the scene captured the injured staggering through…

