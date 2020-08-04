Beirut explosion: Large blast near port rocks Lebanese capital

The source of the surge was at first thought to be a significant fire at a storage facility for firecrackers near the port in Beirut, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The blast sent out up a big mushroom cloud-like shockwave and harmed structures miles from the port, consisting of the head office of previous Prime Minister Saad Hariri and CNN’s bureau in downtownBeirut

.

A red cloud hung over the city in the wake of the surge as firefighting groups hurried to the scene to attempt to put out the fire. Large varieties of individuals were injured in the blast, authorities stated, and video footage from the scene caught the hurt staggering through streets in thecapital

.

The nation’s health minister purchased all medical facilities in the location to prepare to get injuries.