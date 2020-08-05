Beirut explosion: in pictures | Financial Times

© Mouafac Harb/AFP/Getty

Two huge explosions rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 100 people and injuring thousands. Investigations are under way into the cause of the blasts, which reports say originated from a warehouse in the city’s port area where ammonium nitrate was being stored.

© Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty

A man reacts to the devastation as emergency services attend the scene

© Hassan Ammar/AP

People run for safety following the explosions, which flattened much of the port area, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors

© AFP/Getty

Water is dropped from a helicopter on Tuesday evening in an effort to put out a blaze in the port area

© AFP/Getty

People covered in blood leave the scene. Witnesses said they saw many people injured by flying glass and debris

© Hassan Ammar/AP

An army truck carries survivors

© Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty

Injured people receive help from medical staff outside a hospital in the city

© Hassan Ammar/AP

A survivor is taken out of the rubble. There are fears that many people have been buried under collapsed buildings

© Marwan Naamani/dpa

A woman picks her way through debris near the site of the explosions

© AFP/Getty

An aerial view shows huge damage to grain silos at the port

© Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Medical staff move a…