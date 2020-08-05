Beirut explosion: in pictures | Financial Times

Two huge explosions rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 100 people and injuring thousands. Investigations are under way into the cause of the blasts, which reports say originated from a warehouse in the city’s port area where ammonium nitrate was being stored.
A man reacts to the devastation as emergency services attend the scene
People run for safety following the explosions, which flattened much of the port area, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors
Water is dropped from a helicopter on Tuesday evening in an effort to put out a blaze in the port area
People covered in blood leave the scene. Witnesses said they saw many people injured by flying glass and debris
An army truck carries survivors
Injured people receive help from medical staff outside a hospital in the city
A survivor is taken out of the rubble. There are fears that many people have been buried under collapsed buildings
A woman picks her way through debris near the site of the explosions
An aerial view shows huge damage to grain silos at the port
Medical staff move a…