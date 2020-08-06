Beirut explosion in Lebanon: Lives updates

Lebanese soldiers see as a helicopter battles a fire at the scene of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4. STR/AFP/Getty Images

Lebanese authorities have pointed to a possible cause of the massive explosion that tore through Beirut: Prime Minister Hassan Diab stated the terrible blast was brought on by 2,750 lots of ammonium nitrate.

The dangerous compound— likewise referred to as AN– might be traced back to a huge delivery of farming fertilizer that had actually been kept in the port of Beirut without security preventative measures for several years, regardless of cautions from regional authorities.

AN doesn’t burn, however if exposed to heat, it can melt– which launches flammable harmful gases that can trigger anexplosion It’s much more harmful if there is a big supply of AN all kept together, due to the fact that when a little area of AN starts to melt and blow up, the resulting heat can trigger the remainder of the supply

Other AN catastrophes: One of the worst catastrophes in United States history including a type of ammonia happened in April 1947 when a ship packed with ammonium nitrate ignited while docked in TexasCity The fire triggered an explosion and extra fires that harmed more than 1,000 structures and eliminated almost 400 individuals, according to the site of the Texas Historical Association.

For viewpoint, that explosion was set off by 2,300 United States heaps (about 2087 metric heaps) of ammonium nitrate, according to United States Homeland Security.

And the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing, a United States domestic horror attack that …