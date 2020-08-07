Beirut explosion due to negligence or missile, says Lebanon president

Lebanese President Michel Aoun says there are two possible causes of Tuesday’s explosion that killed nearly 150 people – either negligence or “external intervention” by a missile or a bomb.

The blast is believed to have been caused by a fire that ignited 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port since 2013. The cause of the initial fire is unknown.

Aoun said Friday that he asked France for satellite images to see if there were warplanes or missiles in the air at the time of the blast. This differs from the main narrative of recent days, which focused on port officials.

Aoun told journalists that he received information on July 20 about the stored material and “immediately ordered” military and security officials to do what was necessary. He did not elaborate. He said several governments in charge since 2013 received warnings about the material.

He said the investigation is concentrating on 20 persons. He rejected an international investigation into the blast, saying that it will make us “lose the truth.”

The explosion had the force of at least 500 tons of TNT, according to a U.S. government source who was not authorized to speak publicly. The estimate was based on the widespread destruction, said the source, who has experience with military explosives.

The blast caused carnage over a 6-mile radius and was felt more than 100 miles away.

