Beirut explosion: DJ finds ‘sense of relief’ in music

People in Beirut are cleaning up the debris, and attempting to piece back their lives, after a lethal surge rocked the city.

More than 150 individuals have actually passed away following the surge on Tuesday at the port. It was brought on by a substantial stock of ammonium nitrate that had actually been taken from a ship however never ever moved and unsafely kept.

Local citizen, 28- years of age DJ and music manufacturer ‘june as’ was at house when the surge occurred and tore through his home.

He talked to the BBC’s Claudia Redmond about discovering solace in his music.