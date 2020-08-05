Beirut explosion deepens the tragedy of Lebanon

In the twisted wreckage of Beirut’s port and surrounding areas, the official death toll is already in three figures, the number of injured well beyond 5,000. More may be trapped in the rubble. Tuesday’s explosion has brought further suffering to a nation that in recent decades has suffered more than its fair share. It has layered a human disaster on top of a currency, debt, fiscal and banking crisis that had led to mass business failures and job losses even before coronavirus struck. While accidents can happen even in the best-run countries, moreover, the circumstances of this one appear to reflect the same sort of misgovernance, corruption and incompetence that have, in effect, bankrupted the country.

Many Lebanese will see the tragedy as a further indictment of the failures of the ruling class. The authorities will be under pressure to explain how 2,750 tonnes of explosive ammonium nitrate — in effect a giant ticking bomb — could have been stored for six years in a dockside warehouse near the heart of Beirut. The danger of that stockpile had been brought to the courts several times, without result.

The capital’s port, and other infrastructure objects and utilities from airports to the electricity system, too often operate as tools of patronage for the factions that have…