At least 149 individuals passed away and more than 5,000 were hurt in an enormous explosion in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on 4 August, Lebanese paper L’Orient-Le Jour reported, pointing out a source in the Ministry of Health.

Information about 145 victims was reported previously, TASS stated.

An effective blast rocked the Beirut port location near the Lebanese Navy’s base, sending out a shockwave through property areas of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave damaged and harmed lots of structures and cars and trucks, while more than 300,000 individuals were left without houses.

Local authorities stated the blast was brought on by the detonation of more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, kept in the port after being seized by custom-mades services in2015 Lebanese authorities have actually apprehended 16 authorities from the administration of Beirut’s port.