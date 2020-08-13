Beirut explosion damaged 8,000 buildings  – Middle East Monitor

The High Relief Commission (HRC) in Lebanon said on Tuesday that the explosion in Beirut port last week caused damage to 8,000 buildings, including 50 archaeologically important structures, Anadolu news agency has reported.

HRC Secretary-General Mohammed Khair told the agency that the commission will soon finish surveying the material damage caused by the massive explosion. The scale of the damage varies from area to area within the Lebanese capital, depending on proximity to the port.

On Monday evening, the Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the cabinet’s resignation and blamed the country’s political elite for the crises affecting the country.

More than 200 people were killed and 6,000 were injured when a massive explosion in Beirut port ripped through the capital on 4 August. A further 300,000 were made homeless. The blast destroyed large parts of the city and intensified the economic and political crises which have engulfed Lebanon for months.

READ: Lebanon refuses to release bodies of blast victims with outstanding parking tickets

…



Read The Full Article