Lebanon’s federal government has actually blamed the substantial blast that ravaged parts of Beirut on the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate saved at the city’s port.

The federal government has actually not called the source of the ammonium nitrate, however the exact same quantity of the chemical showed up in Beirut in November 2013 on a Moldovan- flagged freight ship, the MV Rhosus.

Moscow reporter, Sarah Rainsford, talked to the ship’s captain Boris Prokoshev.