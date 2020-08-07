Beirut explosion: Before and after images

The surge at a portside storage facility in Beirut sent out ravaging shockwaves throughout the Lebanese capital, annihilating seafront structures and triggering extensive damage.

At least 137 individuals passed away and about 5,000 others have actually been hurt. Satellite and aerial images reveal the level of the physical damage to a city more familiar with such scenes as an outcome of war than mishap.

The Orient Queen cruise liner was docked in Beirut a couple of hundred metres from the storage facility when the surge occurred.

Damage from the blast triggered her to handle water and capsize. One team member passed away and another is still missing out on, according to the ship’s operators Abou MerhiCruises The business’s dockside workplaces were likewise eliminated by the force of the blast.