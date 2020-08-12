Beirut blast: WHO warns dozens of health facilities ‘non-functional’



Residents of Beirut have actually been assisting to clean up at the city’s medical facilities.





The damage triggered by recently’s fatal surge in Beirut continues to obstruct health care in the Lebanese capital.

The World Health Organization (WHO) examined 55 health care facilities in the city and discovered that half of them were “non-functional”.

Three significant medical facilities needed to close and 3 more needed to minimize their capability following the blast.

The WHO likewise cautioned that in some facilities Covid-19 avoidance procedures were not being followed.

More than 200 individuals passed away and more than 6,000 were hurt in the blast, according to the city’s guv MarwanAbboud The surge was triggered by more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate saved unsafely at the city’s port.

On Tuesday, individuals in Beirut marked the minute the blast struck precisely a week previously.