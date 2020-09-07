Beirut blast: The rowers left with nothing cling to Olympics dream

By George Wright

image copyrightToni Bejjani image caption Rowers from the Lebanese Rowing Federation train in front of Beirut port

Rodrigue Ibrahim could have easily lost his life on 4 August.

The soldier and rower was planning to head down to his beloved rowing club on the waters opposite the Port of Beirut at half past five in the afternoon, but a Bible study session on Zoom with a friend in London overran.

“Because of this meeting, I didn’t go to the rowing club. I should have been there at this time,” Rodrigue, 28, said.