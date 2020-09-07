Beirut blast: The rowers left with nothing cling to Olympics dream

By
Jasyson
-

By George Wright
BBC News

Related Topics

  • Beirut port explosion

image captionRowers from the Lebanese Rowing Federation train in front of Beirut port

Rodrigue Ibrahim could have easily lost his life on 4 August.

The soldier and rower was planning to head down to his beloved rowing club on the waters opposite the Port of Beirut at half past five in the afternoon, but a Bible study session on Zoom with a friend in London overran.

“Because of this meeting, I didn’t go to the rowing club. I should have been there at this time,” Rodrigue, 28, said.

About half an hour later there was a gigantic explosion at the port that sent a mushroom cloud into the air and a supersonic blastwave radiating through…

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR